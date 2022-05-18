Like walking into hell: Pirates’ class of ’95 recall their glory day in Abidjan

But times have changed, say Gavin Lane and Edward Motale, and players now have the luxury of neutral venues

Gavin “Stability Unit” Lane and Edward “MaGents” Motale were part of the victorious Orlando Pirates team that travelled to Abidjan for the second leg of the final of the Africa Cup of Champions (the precursor to the Caf Champions League) in December 1995. Upon arrival in the Ivory Coast capital, they recall thousands of Asec Mimosas fans hitting the team bus and leaving the Bucs players shaking in their boots...