×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Like walking into hell: Pirates’ class of ’95 recall their glory day in Abidjan

But times have changed, say Gavin Lane and Edward Motale, and players now have the luxury of neutral venues

18 May 2022 - 19:31 By Staff Reporter

Gavin “Stability Unit” Lane and Edward “MaGents” Motale were part of the victorious Orlando Pirates team that travelled to Abidjan for the second leg of the final of the Africa Cup of Champions (the precursor to the Caf Champions League) in December 1995. Upon arrival in the Ivory Coast capital, they recall thousands of Asec Mimosas fans hitting the team bus and leaving the Bucs players shaking in their boots...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Why Bandile Shandu believes Pirates will step up and win Confed final Soccer
  2. Teko Modise explains why Sundowns must still venture into transfer market Soccer
  3. Pirates’ quest for glory alive as they book flight to Uyo for Confed final Soccer
  4. ‘A magnificent day for us’ — Barker savours Stellies’ win against Sundowns Soccer

Most read

  1. Like walking into hell: Pirates’ class of ’95 recall their glory day in Abidjan Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Pirates can salvage season with Confed Cup treasure Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Wales bring the big guns but it’s not enough firepower for the ... Sport
  4. Cavin Johnson backs Pitso to pull off hat trick at Al Ahly Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bulls break Sharks’ hearts in Super Rugby final Sport

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August