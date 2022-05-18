×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Wales bring the big guns but it’s not enough firepower for the Boks

Wayne Pivac has named his strongest squad but I’m afraid they’re going to get pumped 3-0 by the Springboks

18 May 2022 - 19:30 By Mark Keohane

Wales have never beaten the Springboks in SA — and they won’t do so in July’s three-Test series. It will be 3-0 to Siya Kolisi’s world champions...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | The inside story of the Boks’ monumental achievement Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Bulls and Stormers have struck the right Bok balance Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Boks desperately need a fit and firing Pollard Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Kiwis may miss us, but they can Bok off. We’re better off ... Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Leinster may have bigger fish to fry but they’ve insulted the URC Sport
  6. MARK KEOHANE | Willemse has the inside track to regular Bok game time Sport

Most read

  1. Like walking into hell: Pirates’ class of ’95 recall their glory day in Abidjan Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Pirates can salvage season with Confed Cup treasure Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Wales bring the big guns but it’s not enough firepower for the ... Sport
  4. Cavin Johnson backs Pitso to pull off hat trick at Al Ahly Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bulls break Sharks’ hearts in Super Rugby final Sport

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August