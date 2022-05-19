The whole of SA must get behind Pirates, says Downs coach
Manqoba Mngqithi urges SA football fans to put aside their differences and support the Bucs in the Confed Cup final
19 May 2022 - 20:31
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has put rivalry aside to send well wishes to Orlando Pirates in their Caf Confederation Cup final against RS Berkane of Morocco...
