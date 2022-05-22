×

Sport

Letsoalo on Chiefs’ radar as end-of-season clear-out looms

Amakhosi are looking for a free-scoring striker that fits their style of play and Victor Letsoalo ticks all the boxes

22 May 2022 - 17:30 By Sihle Ndebele

Indications are that the services of Eric Mathoho, Bernard Parker, Daniel Cardoso and Samir Nurković won't be needed at Kaizer Chiefs next season...

