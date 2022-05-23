×

Sport

After World Cup semifinal, Women’s Proteas eye the future

23 May 2022 - 20:48

The Women’s Proteas might have been semifinalists at the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, but rather than basking in their success they had an eye to the future at last week’s training camp in Tshwane...

