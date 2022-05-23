After World Cup semifinal, Women’s Proteas eye the future
23 May 2022 - 20:48
The Women’s Proteas might have been semifinalists at the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, but rather than basking in their success they had an eye to the future at last week’s training camp in Tshwane...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.