Blast from the past: Bill Rowan strides to inaugural Comrades glory

1921 — Bill Rowen wins the first edition of the Comrades Marathon, completing the course from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in 8 hrs 59 min 00 sec. The race was staged on Empire Day, May 24, for the first 30 years. Arthur Newton won the first of his five titles in 1922 while Frances Hayward became the first female winner in 1923. ..