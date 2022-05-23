×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Guardiola hails Man City ‘legends’ after title defence

Premier League title miss has ramped up Liverpool’s Champions League desire, says Klopp

23 May 2022 - 20:47 By Aadi Nair and Simon evans

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed his team as “legends” after they won their fourth Premier League title in five years with a 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa in Sunday’s final game...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Title win will put Man City on a par with Ferguson’s United, says Guardiola Soccer
  2. Rangnick says he had to make ‘compromises’ to Man Utd playing style Soccer
  3. A celebration of the ages awaits in Madrid or Meseyside Sport
  4. Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool Soccer

Most read

  1. After World Cup semifinal, Women’s Proteas eye the future Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Bill Rowan strides to inaugural Comrades glory Sport
  3. Guardiola hails Man City ‘legends’ after title defence Sport
  4. Pep talk from caddie helped secure PGA Championship crown: Thomas Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Springboks slay Welsh dragon Sport

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Inside Medupi: R2.5bn repair bill for 'procedural non-compliance' and poor ...