Shapovalov finds fault with Wimbledon and ATP decisions
The ATP and WTA have taken away Wimbledon’s ranking points after it banned players from Russia and Belarus
24 May 2022 - 19:34
Denis Shapovalov is against the Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players, but he also disagrees with the tennis governing bodies’ decision to strip the grass court Grand Slam of ranking points, the Canadian world No.15 said...
