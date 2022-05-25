KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | SA rugby’s northern adventure will be fruitful in the long run

Abandoning the arduous Super Rugby travelling schedules for the exciting and varied URC has been a game-changer

In a decade’s time, when South African rugby financially has never been healthier, it will all be because of the boldness of South African rugby’s national and franchise leadership to invest their future in Europe and say goodbye to the crazy travel schedule of Super Rugby and the 25 years of weighted disadvantages that restricted so much of the South African challenge...