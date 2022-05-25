CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Club bosses desperately need coaching in how to hire coaches
Club owners must make up their minds. Do they want instant short-term results or continued long-term success?
25 May 2022 - 19:11
Relentless business activity is something we’ve come to expect with professional football at this time of the year, as players move in all directions, new coaches are appointed and some are fired. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.