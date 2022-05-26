×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Scheckter sails to victory in Monaco

David Isaacson Sports reporter
26 May 2022 - 21:03

1979 — Jody Scheckter wins his second straight Formula One race, taking the Monaco Grand Prix two weeks after his Belgian triumph to move to the top of the drivers’ championship. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Boks bliksem England in Bloemfontein Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks down world champs in World Cup opener Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bill Rowan strides to inaugural Comrades glory Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Springboks slay Welsh dragon Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Budler proves he’s lord of the ring in Tokyo Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Bulls break Sharks’ hearts in Super Rugby final Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Hobday snaps as putter lets him down at Wentworth Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Cavaliers fight back to beat Boks in second Test Sport

Most read

  1. Missing superstars won’t weaken Indian team: Proteas’ Reeza Hendricks Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Scheckter sails to victory in Monaco Sport
  3. Salah says he’s staying at Liverpool next season Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Boks must show no mercy against the wounded Dragons Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Club bosses desperately need coaching in how to hire coaches Sport

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused