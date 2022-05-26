Blast from the past: Scheckter sails to victory in Monaco
26 May 2022 - 21:03
1979 — Jody Scheckter wins his second straight Formula One race, taking the Monaco Grand Prix two weeks after his Belgian triumph to move to the top of the drivers’ championship. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.