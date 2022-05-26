Missing superstars won’t weaken Indian team: Proteas’ Reeza Hendricks

Even without Sharma, Kohli and Bumrah, India have a strong squad for the five-match T20 series against SA

India have rested Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming five-match T20 series against SA but Proteas top order batter Reeza Hendricks says that does not mean the subcontinental team will be weakened much...