Missing superstars won’t weaken Indian team: Proteas’ Reeza Hendricks
Even without Sharma, Kohli and Bumrah, India have a strong squad for the five-match T20 series against SA
26 May 2022 - 21:05
India have rested Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming five-match T20 series against SA but Proteas top order batter Reeza Hendricks says that does not mean the subcontinental team will be weakened much...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.