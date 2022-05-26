×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Salah says he’s staying at Liverpool next season

Teammate Sadio Mane says he will address his future after Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid

26 May 2022 - 21:02 By Simon Evans and Fernando Kallas

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who is heading into the final year of his contract, says he will be staying with the club next season regardless of how future talks over his deal progress...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Title miss has ramped up Liverpool's Champions League desire: Klopp Soccer
  2. Ahly coach Mosimane recommends Gomes for Ikhamanga award before Caf final Soccer
  3. Seven players who sparkled during the DStv Premiership season Soccer
  4. Guardiola hails Man City ‘legends’ after title defence Sport
  5. OPINION | Kaizer Chiefs need to give the job to Arthur Zwane Soccer

Most read

  1. Missing superstars won’t weaken Indian team: Proteas’ Reeza Hendricks Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Scheckter sails to victory in Monaco Sport
  3. Salah says he’s staying at Liverpool next season Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Boks must show no mercy against the wounded Dragons Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Club bosses desperately need coaching in how to hire coaches Sport

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused