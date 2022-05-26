Salah says he’s staying at Liverpool next season
Teammate Sadio Mane says he will address his future after Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid
26 May 2022 - 21:02
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who is heading into the final year of his contract, says he will be staying with the club next season regardless of how future talks over his deal progress...
