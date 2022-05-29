×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Tobias breaks down barriers for the Boks

Today in SA sports history: May 30

David Isaacson Sports reporter
29 May 2022 - 17:25

1981 — Errol Tobias becomes the first Springbok of colour, making his debut at centre against Ireland at Newlands. SA won the first Test of the two-match series 23-15, outscoring their opponents three tries to two. Tobias’s midfield partner, Danie Gerber, scored two tries and flank Rob Louw one. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Scheckter sails to victory in Monaco Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks bliksem England in Bloemfontein Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks down world champs in World Cup opener Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bill Rowan strides to inaugural Comrades glory Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Springboks slay Welsh dragon Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Budler proves he’s lord of the ring in Tokyo Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Bulls break Sharks’ hearts in Super Rugby final Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Hobday snaps as putter lets him down at Wentworth Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Tobias breaks down barriers for the Boks Sport
  2. Courtois feels he’ll get respect he deserves after Champions League win Sport
  3. I think it will be historic if we win it here, says Pitso ahead of Morocco final Sport
  4. Missing superstars won’t weaken Indian team: Proteas’ Reeza Hendricks Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Scheckter sails to victory in Monaco Sport

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings