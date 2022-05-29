Blast from the past: Tobias breaks down barriers for the Boks
Today in SA sports history: May 30
29 May 2022 - 17:25
1981 — Errol Tobias becomes the first Springbok of colour, making his debut at centre against Ireland at Newlands. SA won the first Test of the two-match series 23-15, outscoring their opponents three tries to two. Tobias’s midfield partner, Danie Gerber, scored two tries and flank Rob Louw one. ..
