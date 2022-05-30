As Formula One leaves Monaco, is it adieu or just au revoir?
Proud Sergio Perez lives a dream and makes history for Mexico
30 May 2022 - 19:01
Formula One packed up after Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix with no certainty it would be back there next year, but offering plenty of advice on what needs to be done for a new race contract to be agreed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.