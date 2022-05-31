Blast from the past: Tinkler on target for Bafana Bafana
31 May 2022 - 19:34
1996 — In their opening qualifying match for the 1998 World Cup, Bafana Bafana beat Malawi 1-0 at Chichiri Stadium in Blantyre. Eric Tinkler scored his only international goal in the 22nd minute...
