Sport

Blast from the past: Tinkler on target for Bafana Bafana

David Isaacson Sports reporter
31 May 2022 - 19:34

1996 — In their opening qualifying match for the 1998 World Cup, Bafana Bafana beat Malawi 1-0 at Chichiri Stadium in Blantyre. Eric Tinkler scored his only international goal in the 22nd minute...

