×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

From funeral parlour to rugby fame: Lizo Gqoboka’s incredible journey

The Bulls captain reflects on how he overcame many obstacles to reach his dream

31 May 2022 - 19:36 By Sithembiso Dindi

Bulls and Springbok prop Lizo Gqoboka has opened up about his unorthodox and difficult path that includes working at a funeral parlour on his journey to become a professional rugby player when the odds were stacked against him...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. From funeral parlour to rugby fame: Lizo Gqoboka’s incredible journey Sport
  2. Matfield backs Loftus crowd to tip quarterfinal in Bulls’ favour Sport
  3. Rahm seeks Muirfield redemption after title hopes derailed by Covid Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Tinkler on target for Bafana Bafana Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Frith makes her mark on the Comrades Sport

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings