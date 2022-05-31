Rahm seeks Muirfield redemption after title hopes derailed by Covid
The world No.2 came back strongly after withdrawing from the Memorial tournament last year to win US Open
31 May 2022 - 19:35
Jon Rahm will bring added motivation to the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, this week after a positive Covid-19 test got in the way of what looked to be a sure-fire repeat victory a year ago, he said on Tuesday...
