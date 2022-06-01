×

Sport

Could benching Bok game-breakers break the international game?

Springbok legends Victor Matfield and Joel Stransky are puzzled by some of coach Jacques Nienaber’s selections

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
01 June 2022 - 19:57

Retired Springboks Victor Matfield and Joel Stransky have expressed serious reservations about Willie le Roux’s credentials as the incumbent Test fullback ahead of the international season...

