Could benching Bok game-breakers break the international game?
Springbok legends Victor Matfield and Joel Stransky are puzzled by some of coach Jacques Nienaber’s selections
01 June 2022 - 19:57
Retired Springboks Victor Matfield and Joel Stransky have expressed serious reservations about Willie le Roux’s credentials as the incumbent Test fullback ahead of the international season...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.