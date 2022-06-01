×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | No need to dazzle in the playoffs when dour will do

La Rochelle proved Leinster are beatable in Champions Cup final. Hopefully SA teams have noted how they did it

01 June 2022 - 19:57 By Mark Keohane

La Rochelle’s stunning defeat of Leinster in the Champions Cup final is a pointer to the South African blueprint that can break the Irish giants’ stranglehold on the United Rugby Championship...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | SA rugby’s northern adventure will be fruitful in the long run Sport
  2. Keo Uncut - Sharks become SA’s own overpriced Galácticos Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Wales bring the big guns but it’s not enough firepower for the ... Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Bulls and Stormers have struck the right Bok balance Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Boks desperately need a fit and firing Pollard Sport
  6. MARK KEOHANE | Kiwis may miss us, but they can Bok off. We’re better off ... Sport

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | No need to dazzle in the playoffs when dour will do Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | The PSL desperately needs competition, not another procession by ... Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Proteas bungle it against Bangladesh Sport
  4. Could benching Bok game-breakers break the international game? Sport
  5. From funeral parlour to rugby fame: Lizo Gqoboka’s incredible journey Sport

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux