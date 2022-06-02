×

Sport

Blast from the past: Boks beat Canada in Battle of Boet Erasmus

David Isaacson Sports reporter
02 June 2022 - 20:42

1972 — England, who had finished the Five Nations without a win, take on the Springboks in a one-off Test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. They were expected to be easy meat, but they stunned the home team as they ran out 18-9 winners, with winger Alan Morley scoring the only try of the match. Fullback Sam Doble converted and added four penalties, while South African flyhalf Dawie Snyman responded with three penalties. This was the first time the Boks had played a match where tries were worth four points instead of three. ..

