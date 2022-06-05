Coach promises more fireworks from ‘dynamite’ Swiatek

Since February, Iga Swiatek has won 35 consecutive matches, equalling Venus Williams’s unbeaten streak in 2000

Iga Swiatek is dynamite on court and the fireworks have just started, her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski said on Saturday after the world No.1 clinched her second Grand Slam title at the French Open...