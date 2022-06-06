Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana lose Mexican stand-off in Dallas

Today in SA sports history: June 7

1947 — Captain Alan Melville, who had made his Test debut in 1938, scores an unbeaten 183 on the first day of SA’s first cricket Test in eight years against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. He was eventually dismissed for 189 and would go on to become the first South African to score a century in both innings of a Test, following up with an unbeaten 104 in the second innings. SA, having bowled out England for 208 and 551, were chasing 227 for victory, but were 166/1 when stumps were pulled on the final fourth day of play. Melville’s 189 was SA’s third highest score at the time, but is now outside the top 35. SA went on to lose the five-match series 3-0. ..