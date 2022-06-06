I will play at Wimbledon if my body allows me to, says Nadal
Tim Henman believes the calendar Grand Slam will motivate the Spaniard to keep going
06 June 2022 - 18:52
French Open champion Rafa Nadal will play at Wimbledon later this month if his body allows him to, the Spaniard said after winning Roland Garros for a record-extending 14th time...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.