Injuries give Stormers’ coach an Ulster ahead of semifinals

Though the Stormers showed great resolve and adaptability in beating Edinburgh 28-17 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal, inside centre may be the source of an ulcer for coach John Dobson ahead of Saturday’s semifinal against Ulster.

Damian Willemse was ruled out of the quarterfinal with an arm injury and his prognosis looks bleak, even within an international context as the Springboks play Wales next month.

“It was confirmed that it is an injury that could take six weeks,” said Dobson. “It is one of those injuries that we want rescanned. He is really keen to play. I can’t see that happening.”

He said the leg injury that forced Rikus Pretorius off the field in the fourth minute of the quarterfinal looks serious. “The initial report was he broke his tibia. It’s not, but that was the first message. It doesn’t look nice at the moment and I’m sure he won’t play next week.”