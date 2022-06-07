×

Sport

Moodie blues: ‘He’s a phenomenon,’ Jake White says of Bulls teen

Nineteen-year-old junior Springbok Canan Moodie has been a standout for the Bulls during the URC

07 June 2022 - 19:46

Bulls coach Jake White has declared utility back Canan Moodie as the “real deal” after his breakthrough campaign where he has established himself as one of the key players for the Tshwane side this season...

