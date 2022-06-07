Moodie blues: ‘He’s a phenomenon,’ Jake White says of Bulls teen
Nineteen-year-old junior Springbok Canan Moodie has been a standout for the Bulls during the URC
07 June 2022 - 19:46
Bulls coach Jake White has declared utility back Canan Moodie as the “real deal” after his breakthrough campaign where he has established himself as one of the key players for the Tshwane side this season...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.