Blast from the past: Kolisi makes history in comeback victory over England

1974 — Jody Scheckter becomes the first South African to win a world championship race when he edges his Tyrrell-Ford teammate Patrick Depallier of France by 0.38 sec to take the chequered flag at the Swedish Grand Prix in Anderstorp. Briton James Hunt was third. Scheckter’s father, Max, was at his golf club in East London when he heard the news, and bought 150 rounds of drinks celebrating the victory with his fellow golfers. ..