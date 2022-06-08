×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Some don’t like it hot: what Proteas can expect in the T20 series in India

Former coach Eric Simons says the subcontinent’s torrid weather will be even harder to adjust to than its slow pitches

08 June 2022 - 20:52

The Proteas will have to negotiate through the intense Indian heat at this time of the year and slower pitches in their five-match T20 series against India starting in Delhi on Thursday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Safa’s arrogant self-interest is ruining our football Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Kolisi makes history in comeback victory over England Sport
  3. Some don’t like it hot: what Proteas can expect in the T20 series in India Sport
  4. Blast from the past: De Villiers’s Boks tame Lions in Pretoria Sport
  5. Moodie blues: ‘He’s a phenomenon,’ Jake White says of Bulls teen Sport

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
'Ramaphosa must step aside': Malema on #farmgate burglary