Blast from the past: Chester Williams has a field day against Samoa
09 June 2022 - 19:58
1912 — Dave Nourse scores 13 runs in the first Test against England at Lord’s, and his is the highest score in a dismal innings of 58 which remains SA’s lowest total at that ground. Nobody else made double figures. England, who didn’t make a bowling change after the innings ended in the 27th over, went on to win the match by an innings and 62 runs, bowling out SA for 217 in the second innings two days later. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.