MARK KEOHANE | The United Rugby Championship is a win for everyone

Sam Warburton’s rejection of the URC as a ‘random mix and match of clubs’ is ill-judged and wrong

There has been some interesting banter on social media this week regarding me asking former Welsh and British & Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton to qualify his objection to the value add of South African teams in the United Rugby Championship. To his credit, he had the courtesy to reply...