Blast from the past: Terblanche dots down four times on Bok debut
12 June 2022 - 17:39
1955 — Opening batsman Jackie McGlew scores his second half-century of the first Test against England, but it’s not enough to stave off defeat by an innings and five runs in Nottingham. Captain Jack Cheetham was the only other SA player to make a half-ton in the match. ..
