×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Terblanche dots down four times on Bok debut

David Isaacson Sports reporter
12 June 2022 - 17:39

1955 — Opening batsman Jackie McGlew scores his second half-century of the first Test against England, but it’s not enough to stave off defeat by an innings and five runs in Nottingham. Captain Jack Cheetham was the only other SA player to make a half-ton in the match. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Naas one – Botha drop kicks Boks to victory over Irish Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks beat Canada in Battle of Boet Erasmus Sport
  3. Blast from the past: De Villiers’s Boks tame Lions in Pretoria Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana lose Mexican stand-off in Dallas Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Kolisi makes history in comeback victory over England Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Chester Williams has a field day against Samoa Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Proteas bungle it against Bangladesh Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Terblanche dots down four times on Bok debut Sport
  2. Central to the cause: Stormers’ midfielder ‘bleeds blue and white’ Sport
  3. Springbok squad for international season raises a few eyebrows Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Chester Williams has a field day against Samoa Sport
  5. ‘Real anxiety and anguish’: Euro deal pulls Cheetahs out of a dark winter Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech