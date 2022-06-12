Springbok squad for international season raises a few eyebrows
Jacques Nienaber includes eight uncapped players, with Duane Vermeulen and Frans Steyn notable exceptions
12 June 2022 - 17:36
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has announced a squad of 43 players for the season that features the three-Test series against Wales next month and the Rugby Championship and year-end tour later in the year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.