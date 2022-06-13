×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Former Wales and Lions flyhalf Bennett dies aged 73

Phil Bennett was the Springboks’ chief tormentor during the 1974 series loss to the British and Irish Lions

13 June 2022 - 19:20 By Rohith Nair

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions flyhalf Phil Bennett has died aged 73, his former team Scarlets announced on Sunday, prompting an outpouring of grief for the one of the country’s most beloved sporting heroes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Jacques Nienaber names a strong Bok squad for Incoming Series against Wales Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks get wake-up call in ’74 Lions first Test Sport
  3. Wales leading rugby's balance of power shift Sport
  4. Rugby: Hard lions Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Van Niekerk gallops to SA 400m record Sport
  2. Former Wales and Lions flyhalf Bennett dies aged 73 Sport
  3. Man City prepare for the Haaland fling as Norwegian joins from Dortmund Sport
  4. Safa disciplinary hearing seeks to eliminate me from election race: Ledwaba Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Terblanche dots down four times on Bok debut Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech