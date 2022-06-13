Safa disciplinary hearing seeks to eliminate me from election race: Ledwaba
Vice-president says she became persona non grata after asking sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to intervene at Safa
13 June 2022 - 18:05
SA Football Association (Safa) vice-president and presidential candidate Ria Ledwaba and her allies allege disciplinary charges against her are aimed at eliminating her from or intimidating her ahead of its leadership election. ..
