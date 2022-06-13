×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Safa disciplinary hearing seeks to eliminate me from election race: Ledwaba

Vice-president says she became persona non grata after asking sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to intervene at Safa

13 June 2022 - 18:05 By Marc Strydom

SA Football Association (Safa) vice-president and presidential candidate Ria Ledwaba and her allies allege disciplinary charges against her are aimed at eliminating her from or intimidating her ahead of its leadership election. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Ria Ledwaba’s region and province ‘backing Jordaan in Safa election’ Soccer
  2. Ria Ledwaba 'donated honorarium money to Safa local football associations' Soccer
  3. SAZI HADEBE | A trimmed Safa leadership must focus on player development Sport
  4. 'You have to have balls’ — Ledwaba on standing against Jordaan in Safa election Soccer
  5. LISTEN | ‘Utter rubbish’: Safa president Danny Jordaan comes out swinging on ... Soccer

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Van Niekerk gallops to SA 400m record Sport
  2. Former Wales and Lions flyhalf Bennett dies aged 73 Sport
  3. Man City prepare for the Haaland fling as Norwegian joins from Dortmund Sport
  4. Safa disciplinary hearing seeks to eliminate me from election race: Ledwaba Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Terblanche dots down four times on Bok debut Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...
Chaos in parliament: EFF MPs removed during Ramaphosa's budget speech