×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Kolisi enters the international stage in Nelspruit

Today in SA sports history: June 15

David Isaacson Sports reporter
14 June 2022 - 19:59

1991 — Welcome Ncita outpoints Hurley Snead of the US over 12 rounds in San Antonio, Texas, to retain his IBF junior-featherweight title for the fourth time. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Naas one – Botha drop kicks Boks to victory over Irish Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Van Niekerk gallops to SA 400m record Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks beat Canada in Battle of Boet Erasmus Sport
  4. Blast from the past: De Villiers’s Boks tame Lions in Pretoria Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana lose Mexican stand-off in Dallas Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Kolisi makes history in comeback victory over England Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Terblanche dots down four times on Bok debut Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Chester Williams has a field day against Samoa Sport

Most read

  1. Mosimane keeping his options open, says manager Tlhagale Sport
  2. And then there were three: Safa at last finalises technical director candidates Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | As with life, so too is sport cyclical Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kolisi enters the international stage in Nelspruit Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Van Niekerk gallops to SA 400m record Sport

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...