Blast from the past: Kolisi enters the international stage in Nelspruit
Today in SA sports history: June 15
14 June 2022 - 19:59
1991 — Welcome Ncita outpoints Hurley Snead of the US over 12 rounds in San Antonio, Texas, to retain his IBF junior-featherweight title for the fourth time. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.