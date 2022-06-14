×

Sport

Mosimane keeping his options open, says manager Tlhagale

Free agent Pitso Mosimane’s manager Moira Tlhagale confirms local and international interest

14 June 2022 - 20:01

Pitso Mosimane’s manager Moira Tlhagale said he has been inundated with enquiries from clubs, including from the Premier Soccer League, seeking the services of the former Al Ahly coach but no deal has been struck with anyone...

