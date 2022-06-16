Blast from the past: A moment of madness as SA bow out of World Cup
Today in SA sports history: June 17
16 June 2022 - 19:10
1979 — Double world champion Kork Ballington wins the 350cc race at the Yugoslavian motorcycle grand prix at Rijika for his third victory in the class of the season. But he ends fourth in the 250cc event, where Italian Graziano Rossi claims his maiden GP triumph. Rossi went on to score only two more GP wins in his career, but his son Valentino became a nine-time world champion. ..
