×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: A moment of madness as SA bow out of World Cup

Today in SA sports history: June 17

David Isaacson Sports reporter
16 June 2022 - 19:10

1979 — Double world champion Kork Ballington wins the 350cc race at the Yugoslavian motorcycle grand prix at Rijika for his third victory in the class of the season. But he ends fourth in the 250cc event, where Italian Graziano Rossi claims his maiden GP triumph. Rossi went on to score only two more GP wins in his career, but his son Valentino became a nine-time world champion. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Naas one – Botha drop kicks Boks to victory over Irish Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Van Niekerk gallops to SA 400m record Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks beat Canada in Battle of Boet Erasmus Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kolisi enters the international stage in Nelspruit Sport
  5. Blast from the past: De Villiers’s Boks tame Lions in Pretoria Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana lose Mexican stand-off in Dallas Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Kolisi makes history in comeback victory over England Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: A moment of madness as SA bow out of World Cup Sport
  2. Cough pours cold water on Sates’s world championship challenge Sport
  3. ‘Blood and guts’ final expected as Bulls lock horns with Stormers Sport
  4. Mosimane keeping his options open, says manager Tlhagale Sport
  5. And then there were three: Safa at last finalises technical director candidates Sport

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...