×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Cough pours cold water on Sates’s world championship challenge

The ill-timed ailment has put the 18-year-old swimmer’s participation in Budapest in jeopardy

David Isaacson Sports reporter
16 June 2022 - 19:08

Fate has helped Matthew Sates make his choice for the opening day of the world championships in Budapest in Saturday — in the form of a cough. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Matthew Sates’s coach still grappling with million dollar question Sport
  2. Incentives for Commonwealth Games medallists and record-breakers Sport
  3. Matthew Sates must still decide on 400m dilemma Sport
  4. Victorious Matthew Sates ends Mare Nostrum dressed to the nines Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: A moment of madness as SA bow out of World Cup Sport
  2. Cough pours cold water on Sates’s world championship challenge Sport
  3. ‘Blood and guts’ final expected as Bulls lock horns with Stormers Sport
  4. Mosimane keeping his options open, says manager Tlhagale Sport
  5. And then there were three: Safa at last finalises technical director candidates Sport

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...