Sport

Blast from the past: Osler boots Boks to victory over All Blacks

Today in SA sports history: June 30

David Isaacson Sports reporter
19 June 2022 - 17:44

1928 — The Springboks and New Zealand play their first Test in SA, facing off in Durban. Bok winger Jack Slater scores the only try of the match, but with flyhalf great Bennie Osler on form with the boot, nailing two penalties and adding two drops, worth four points apiece in those days, the home side score a comfortable 17-0 victory. ..

