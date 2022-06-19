×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Increasing online abuse has become the new scourge of sport

More than half of all the players at Euros and Afcon finals were abused, according to online study

19 June 2022 - 17:41 By Shrivathsa Sridhar

More than half of all players at the finals of last year's European Championship and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) were subjected to some form of discriminatory abuse online, a report published by global soccer governing body Fifa has revealed...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Michaelhouse hockey player accused of race slur in match against St John’s News
  2. MARK KEOHANE | MPs should applaud SA rugby for transformation Sport
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Zouma, the Kurt that lost all the cream Sport
  4. Hamilton speaks out on human rights ahead of Saudi F1 debut Motorsport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Osler boots Boks to victory over All Blacks Sport
  2. Winds of change blow in Cape Town after Stormers victory Sport
  3. Increasing online abuse has become the new scourge of sport Sport
  4. Blast from the past: A moment of madness as SA bow out of World Cup Sport
  5. Cough pours cold water on Sates’s world championship challenge Sport

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...