×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Politics clipped our wings, says Swallows chair

With the PSL pulling the Telkom rug out from under it, Panyaza Lesufi says hard work is needed to attract a sponsor

20 June 2022 - 19:46 By Sports Reporter

The past couple of weeks have been detrimental to the health of Swallows lifetime chairperson Panyaza Lesufi...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. It is extremely disappointing’: Tuks coach Motaung after failure to gain ... Soccer
  2. Swallows coach Dylan Kerr unsure of his future Soccer
  3. Swallows FC beat Tuks to save Premiership status Soccer
  4. 'Ban foreign goalkeepers in PSL' says former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach ... Soccer

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Player claims historic Grand Slam with US Open win Sport
  2. Politics clipped our wings, says Swallows chair Sport
  3. From 46 points behind to 46 ahead, Verstappen refuses to tempt fate Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Osler boots Boks to victory over All Blacks Sport
  5. Winds of change blow in Cape Town after Stormers victory Sport

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...