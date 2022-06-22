×

Sport

The men stay home while Banyana go out there for better pay: Kgatlana

The Atletico de Madrid forward says male players get to stay in their comfort zones because PSL pays well

22 June 2022 - 23:02 By SITHEMBISO DINDI

Thembi Kgatlana says in contrast to their male counterparts, low pay for women footballers in SA is a motivation for Banyana Banyana players to do better and stay longer abroad...

