Ahead of a Wimbledon without Federer, McEnroe looks on the bright side

Nadal’s calendar Slam bid faces tough Djokovic challenge on grass

Wimbledon is set to kick off without Roger Federer for the first time in over two decades next week and, with the clock ticking down on the Swiss maestro’s career, John McEnroe said he was grateful for being able to watch him play the sport for so long...