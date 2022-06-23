Tears on the typewriter: covering the last Currie Cup final in Kimberley in 1970
Archie Henderson remembers the final of 52 years ago when Griquas upset the mighty Blue Bulls
23 June 2022 - 20:13
Mannetjies Roux turned 83 in April and apologises for a memory he says is fading. But there is nothing faulty about his recall of September 26 52 years ago, when he led Griquas to victory over Northern Transvaal in the Currie Cup rugby final in Kimberley — a triumph they said would never be repeated. This Saturday Griquas could prove those sceptics wrong...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.