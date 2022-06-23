Tears on the typewriter: covering the last Currie Cup final in Kimberley in 1970

Archie Henderson remembers the final of 52 years ago when Griquas upset the mighty Blue Bulls

Mannetjies Roux turned 83 in April and apologises for a memory he says is fading. But there is nothing faulty about his recall of September 26 52 years ago, when he led Griquas to victory over Northern Transvaal in the Currie Cup rugby final in Kimberley — a triumph they said would never be repeated. This Saturday Griquas could prove those sceptics wrong...