×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Steyn seals Lions series victory with last-gasp penalty

Today in SA sports history: June 27

David Isaacson Sports reporter
26 June 2022 - 19:57

1955 — SA’s cricketers blow a first-innings lead of 171 to lose the second Test against England at Lord’s by 71 runs, going down 0-2 in the five-match series. Debutant Peter Heine took five wickets and Trevor Goddard four as SA bowled out the hosts for 133 in their first knock, and then Roy McLean scored 142 as the visitors amassed 304. But the home team made 353 in their second innings and then bowled out SA for 111. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Naas one – Botha drop kicks Boks to victory over Irish Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Van Niekerk gallops to SA 400m record Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Stransky drops Boks to World Cup victory Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bafana beat France but bow out of World Cup Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks beat Canada in Battle of Boet Erasmus Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Kolisi enters the international stage in Nelspruit Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Ledwaba loses title to Pac Man in Las Vegas Sport

Most read

  1. Well done, Pumas, but does the Currie Cup have a future? Sport
  2. Ledwaba goes down swinging after losing Safa presidential election Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Steyn seals Lions series victory with last-gasp penalty Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Stransky drops Boks to World Cup victory Sport
  5. Tears on the typewriter: covering the last Currie Cup final in Kimberley in 1970 Sport

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'