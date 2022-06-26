×

Sport

Ledwaba goes down swinging after losing Safa presidential election

‘I will not rest until Danny Jordaan is out of football,’ promises former vice-president

26 June 2022 - 19:58 By MARC STRYDOM

Ria Ledwaba said she will not rest until Danny Jordaan is “out of football” after losing the election battle for the presidency of the SA Football Association (Safa) to the incumbent on Saturday...

