Well done, Pumas, but does the Currie Cup have a future?
With the big franchises focusing on Europe, perhaps its time for a new, incentivised competition for smaller unions
26 June 2022 - 19:59
The emotion in the faces of Pumas supporters after the Currie Cup final spoke of how much the old trophy still means to those who win it, but it would be wrong to let the occasion deflect the questions that need to be asked about the competition’s future...
