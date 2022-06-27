Wimbledon is open for business, but not quite as usual
Serena Williams is back but no Roger Federer as Centre Court celebrates its 100th anniversary
27 June 2022 - 20:37
The world’s most famous queue began streaming into the All England Club on Monday as the gates opened at the start of the 135th edition of the Wimbledon championships...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.