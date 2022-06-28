Blast from the past: Botile bombs his way to fourth title defence

1974 — Future world champion Peter “Terror” Mathebula suffers the first stoppage defeat of his career in his eighth bout as professional. He lost on a fourth-round technical knockout to Joe Ngidi junior, but would go on to avenge the loss in style nearly two years later. By the time Mathebula, SA’s first black world champion, retired, he had been stopped in five of his nine career defeats...