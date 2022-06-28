Blast from the past: Botile bombs his way to fourth title defence
Today in SA sports history: June 29
28 June 2022 - 19:47
1974 — Future world champion Peter “Terror” Mathebula suffers the first stoppage defeat of his career in his eighth bout as professional. He lost on a fourth-round technical knockout to Joe Ngidi junior, but would go on to avenge the loss in style nearly two years later. By the time Mathebula, SA’s first black world champion, retired, he had been stopped in five of his nine career defeats...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.