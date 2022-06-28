Boks look to slowly blood youngsters among the seasoned campaigners
Salmaan Moerat and Elrigh Louw are in line for Springbok debuts in first Test against Wales at Loftus on Saturday
28 June 2022 - 19:49
Salmaan Moerat and Elrigh Louw are in line to make their Springbok debuts after they were named on the bench for the first Test against Wales at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday...
